KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lowered to Neutral Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.70.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. KE has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $26.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of KE by 324.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 117,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 90,054 shares in the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $11,052,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $13,540,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

