Piper Sandler Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $67.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company's stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

NYSE APTV opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. Aptiv has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aptiv by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $14,893,000. Finally, Shorepath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

