Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Polaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Polaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.