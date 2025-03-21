LogProStyle Inc. (Kabushiki Kaisha LogProstyle) Plans $10 Million IPO for March 25th (LGPS)

LogProStyle Inc. (Kabushiki Kaisha LogProstyle) (LGPS) is planning to raise $10 million in an IPO on Tuesday, March 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,500,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last year, LogProStyle Inc. (Kabushiki Kaisha LogProstyle) generated $93.4 million in revenue and $2.1 million in net income. LogProStyle Inc. (Kabushiki Kaisha LogProstyle) has a market-cap of $96.6 million.

Spartan Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO.

LogProStyle Inc. (Kabushiki Kaisha LogProstyle) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “In Japan, we are a holding company that through our subsidiaries, owns and operates a real estate renovation and resale company (with subsidiaries including construction companies, building material manufacturers, and building materials trading companies), a real estate development company (with subsidiaries including building management companies and design offices), a hotel management company, and a restaurant management company. One of our subsidiaries, LogSuite, which is engaged in the real estate renovation and resale business, operates mainly in central Tokyo. In our real estate renovation business, LogSuite acquires condominium units from owners, and will demolish them, leaving only the framework, whereupon it will reconstruct the interior, install plumbing and other elements. In doing so, LogSuite incorporates our unique designs, which we believe is one of our core strengths. During the renovation process, LogSuite begins selling to individual customers through online platforms, including our own original internet media, LogRenove (https://www.logrenove.jp/), as well as through real estate brokers. The entire process of a condominium renovation project, from the purchase of an original condominium unit to the delivery of the completed project, typically takes approximately twelve months, including six months for construction. Under the brand â€?Log Mansion,â€? LogSuite has sold approximately 1,700 renovated condominium units over the past 15 years, establishing the â€?Log Mansionâ€? condominium unit as our flagship product and signature offering. The term â€?Logâ€? appears in our name, the names of our subsidiaries, and our brands. It represents the natural solid wood used extensively in our condominium units, and is meant to evoke for our customers our commitment to ensuring that most of the natural solid wood building materials used in the interiors of the condominium units LogSuite constructs are manufactured in-house. By controlling most of the aspects, from importing raw materials to distribution and installation, we believe that our comprehensive control process enables us to supply natural solid wood in large quantities at comparatively lower prices. We believe that this enables us to attract and retain both domestic and international customers, with domestic customers representing approximately 70% and international customers accounting for approximately 30% of our total customer base. One of our subsidiaries, Prostyle, a real estate developer, is engaged in real estate development, including the development of residential condominiums and our unique machinaka ryokan (â€?Machinaka Ryokanâ€?), a particular type of hotel located in a central urban area featuring traditional Japanese elements, which offers our guests the experience of staying in a Japanese ryokan, typically found near suburban tourist attractions, but with the convenience of an urban setting. Prostyle purchases land parcels, plans and designs through its design office, and develops properties on the purchased land. During the development process, Prostyle begins selling the properties through various online platforms, including our original internet media, as well as through real estate brokers. The entire process of a condominium development project, from land purchase to delivery of the completed property, typically takes approximately 18 to 24 months, and the entire process of a hotel development project typically takes approximately 42 months. Our hotel management subsidiary, ProstyleRyokan, manages ryokan-style hotels in Tokyo, Yokohama, and Okinawa. The concept of the hotels managed by ProstyleRyokan is to provide guests with the experience of staying in a ryokan-style hotel, which is typically in suburban tourist destinations, while providing the convenience of an urban location. For example, Asakusa is one of the most famous districts and urban areas in Japan. ProstyleRyokan targeted the area by operating a Machinaka Ryokan, a ryokan-style hotel, and designing all common areas and guest rooms to meet ryokan specifications, with approximately 70% of the guest rooms including open-air baths. All Machinaka Ryokans managed by ProstyleRyokan feature tatami flooring and private rooms with saunas. In addition, each Machinaka Ryokan is designed to reflect the unique character of its surroundings, to ensure that no two are alike. One of the key features of our business model is our focus on niche targeting. Specifically, in the renovation business, we target affluent individuals and international customers. In the hotel management business, we target families and international tourists. By defining our target clearly, we are able to adhere to our principle of â€?differentiationâ€? and offer unique products and services that are valued by our customers. Another key feature is our one-stop services, where each subsidiary plays a distinct role, enabling us to provide comprehensive real estate services to our customers. This end-to-end service model streamlines our customersâ€™ procurement process, reducing the time and cost involved in selecting and negotiating with multiple service providers. In addition, we believe that our integrated approach provides seamless internal communication and coordination, improving overall efficiency and reducing the time required for the development process. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024. (Note: LogProStyle Inc. – also known as Kabushiki Kaisha LogProstyle – is offering 2.5 million shares at the assumed IPO price of $4.00 to raise $10.0 million, according to its F-1/A filing. The assumed IPO price of $4.00 represents the low end of the $4.00-to-$6.00 price range in the prospectus. This is an NYSE-American Exchange listing.)Â Â “.

LogProStyle Inc. (Kabushiki Kaisha LogProstyle) was founded in 2017 and has 17 employees. The company is located at 3-6-23 Kitaaoyama Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0061 Japan +81 03-6897-8560Japan and can be reached via phone at +81 03-6897-8560 or on the web at https://www.logprostyle.co.jp/.

Receive News & Ratings for LogProStyle Inc. (Kabushiki Kaisha LogProstyle) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogProStyle Inc. (Kabushiki Kaisha LogProstyle) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.