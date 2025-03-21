Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at TD Cowen

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Energy Vault Price Performance
NYSE NRGV opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.45.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.51 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
