Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at TD Cowen

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE NRGV opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.51 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 15,519.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,675,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 2,658,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Energy Vault by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 794,253 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

