Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

FNF opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,135,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

