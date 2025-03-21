CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $369.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.60, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.52.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $237,375,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

