Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $402.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.45 per share, with a total value of $51,418.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,619.80. The trade was a 7.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $163,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,363.34. The trade was a 80.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,784 shares of company stock valued at $237,409. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

