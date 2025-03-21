Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of GRAL stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Grail has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grail will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grail news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,862,541.02. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,304. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

