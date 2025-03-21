Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.98. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 239.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 235,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 78.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.