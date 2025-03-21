Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $12.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 109,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

