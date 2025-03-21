Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,143,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,766,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864,343 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Pfizer by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,390,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,067,000 after acquiring an additional 156,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 384,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

