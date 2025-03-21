Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

NYSE:LEN opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $153.95. Lennar has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $17,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

