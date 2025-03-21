Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $19.00.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vicarious Surgical
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.