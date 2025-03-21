Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

About Vicarious Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

