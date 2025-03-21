Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $24.47

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 3.30. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.