Head-To-Head Contrast: Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) versus BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI)

BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI – Get Free Report) and Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of BPM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BPM and Magnera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPM N/A N/A N/A Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnera $1.31 billion 0.51 -$60.00 million ($18.34) -1.04

This table compares BPM and Magnera”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BPM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BPM and Magnera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPM 0 0 0 0 0.00 Magnera 0 1 1 0 2.50

Magnera has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera is more favorable than BPM.

Summary

Magnera beats BPM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPM

BPM Inc. manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications. It also provides uncoated fine papers; flexible packaging papers; wet waxed papers; and interleaver papers, taffy wraps, overwraps, and confectionery wraps. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

