Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.38.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

TSE:CS opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.10, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$6.89 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.19.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

