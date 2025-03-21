Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $320,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.45.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
