Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.29.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxford Square Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 137,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

