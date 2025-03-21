Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.29.
Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.