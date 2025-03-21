Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

