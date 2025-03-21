Comparing Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY) & The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) and Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Assa Abloy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Assa Abloy pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares The Sage Group and Assa Abloy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A Assa Abloy 10.38% 15.25% 7.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sage Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Assa Abloy 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Sage Group and Assa Abloy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Sage Group and Assa Abloy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sage Group $2.96 billion 5.16 $409.63 million N/A N/A Assa Abloy $14.20 billion 2.37 $1.48 billion $0.67 22.61

Assa Abloy has higher revenue and earnings than The Sage Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The Sage Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assa Abloy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assa Abloy beats The Sage Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services. The company also provides Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Assa Abloy

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

