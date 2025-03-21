Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives $26.57 Average PT from Analysts

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALMS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ALMS opened at $3.57 on Friday. Alumis has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALMS. Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its position in shares of Alumis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 5,779,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in Alumis during the fourth quarter worth $33,033,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Alumis during the third quarter worth $34,886,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alumis by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in shares of Alumis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares during the period.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

