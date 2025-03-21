Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.02. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

