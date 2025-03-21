Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.