Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $15.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Quanterix Stock Up 0.6 %
QTRX stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $278.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.34. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $26.18.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.
