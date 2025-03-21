Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nano Nuclear Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.37% -24.57% Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors 1155 4927 4741 101 2.35

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nano Nuclear Energy presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.58%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -$10.15 million -75.41 Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors $1,278.08 billion $598.83 million 8.37

Nano Nuclear Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nano Nuclear Energy peers beat Nano Nuclear Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

