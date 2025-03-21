Head-To-Head Review: Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW) versus Its Competitors

Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) is one of 293 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Strawberry Fields REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Strawberry Fields REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strawberry Fields REIT 2.98% 6.64% 0.52% Strawberry Fields REIT Competitors -2.42% -3.46% 1.20%

Risk & Volatility

Strawberry Fields REIT has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strawberry Fields REIT’s peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Strawberry Fields REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Strawberry Fields REIT pays out 98.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out -26.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Strawberry Fields REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strawberry Fields REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Strawberry Fields REIT Competitors 4650 15481 15057 444 2.32

Strawberry Fields REIT currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strawberry Fields REIT and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Strawberry Fields REIT $117.06 million $2.50 million 21.23 Strawberry Fields REIT Competitors $989.45 million $145.17 million 26.55

Strawberry Fields REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Strawberry Fields REIT. Strawberry Fields REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Strawberry Fields REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Strawberry Fields REIT peers beat Strawberry Fields REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

