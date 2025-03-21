Head-To-Head Review: Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW) versus Its Competitors

Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) is one of 293 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Strawberry Fields REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Strawberry Fields REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Strawberry Fields REIT
|2.98%
|6.64%
|0.52%
|Strawberry Fields REIT Competitors
|-2.42%
|-3.46%
|1.20%
Risk & Volatility
Strawberry Fields REIT has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strawberry Fields REIT’s peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Strawberry Fields REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Strawberry Fields REIT
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Strawberry Fields REIT Competitors
|4650
|15481
|15057
|444
|2.32
Strawberry Fields REIT currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than its peers.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Strawberry Fields REIT and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Strawberry Fields REIT
|$117.06 million
|$2.50 million
|21.23
|Strawberry Fields REIT Competitors
|$989.45 million
|$145.17 million
|26.55
Strawberry Fields REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Strawberry Fields REIT. Strawberry Fields REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
68.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Strawberry Fields REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Strawberry Fields REIT peers beat Strawberry Fields REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
About Strawberry Fields REIT
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.
Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.