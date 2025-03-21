Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NBR opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
