UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.72% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.