Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $3.13 to $15.63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WKHS

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.79. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 91.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.