Truist Financial Cuts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $115.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

