Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 73.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 101,275 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,920,000 after acquiring an additional 85,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

