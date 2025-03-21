Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.49. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

