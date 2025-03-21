ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53. ICU Medical has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $196.26.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,119.64. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,384,000 after buying an additional 77,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,920,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,687,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,788,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.