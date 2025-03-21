Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Down 63.9 %

Cutera stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Cutera has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $787,254.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cutera stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Cutera worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

