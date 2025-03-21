Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.05.
Trevena Company Profile
