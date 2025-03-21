Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Critical Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Sigyn Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $1.64 million 2.36 -$8.26 million ($50.56) -0.06 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -358.79% -140.68% -78.29% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,147.41%

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

