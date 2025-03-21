EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $51.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.72. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $4,412,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

