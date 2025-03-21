Bitcoin Depot’s (BTM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.10. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

