Truist Financial Cuts Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target to $46.00

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Astrana Health has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $63.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrana Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

