Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.00.

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$144.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$55.98 and a 1 year high of C$146.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

