CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Insider Buys £1,375,000 in Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Davies bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,750 ($35.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,375,000 ($1,782,935.68).

CT Automotive Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CTA opened at GBX 26.60 ($0.34) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. CT Automotive Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.93).

About CT Automotive Group

CT Automotive is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of bespoke automotive interior finishes (for example dashboard panels and fascia finishes) and kinematic assemblies (for example air registers, arm rests, deployable cup holders and storage systems), as well as their associated tooling.

CT Automotive’s operating model enables it to pursue a price leadership strategy, supplying high quality parts to customers at a lower overall landed cost than competitors.

