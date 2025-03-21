CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Insider Buys £1,375,000 in Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Davies bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,750 ($35.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,375,000 ($1,782,935.68).
CT Automotive Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CTA opened at GBX 26.60 ($0.34) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. CT Automotive Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.93).
About CT Automotive Group
CT Automotive’s operating model enables it to pursue a price leadership strategy, supplying high quality parts to customers at a lower overall landed cost than competitors.
