Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
OPOF opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.17. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $30.95.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
