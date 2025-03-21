Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

OPOF opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.17. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

