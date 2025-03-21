Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of AC stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.
Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
