Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AC stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.92. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.