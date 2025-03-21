Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Price

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

AROC stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Archrock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $5,003,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Archrock by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 48,324 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

