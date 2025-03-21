Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -450.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

