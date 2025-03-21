YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YPF. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

NYSE:YPF opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $144,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

