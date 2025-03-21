Nuformix (LON:NFX) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuformix (LON:NFX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 293 ($3.80) target price on the stock.

Nuformix Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of NFX opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Nuformix has a 1-year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

