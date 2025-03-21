Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Given a C$0.71 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.71 price target on Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 1.9 %

CVE:SSV opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$83.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.95. Southern Silver Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

