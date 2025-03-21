Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Given a C$0.71 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.71 price target on Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 1.9 %
CVE:SSV opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$83.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.95. Southern Silver Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Silver Exploration
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.