Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zhibao Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBAO opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Zhibao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Get Zhibao Technology alerts:

About Zhibao Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhibao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhibao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.