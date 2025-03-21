Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Zhibao Technology Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZBAO opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Zhibao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
About Zhibao Technology
